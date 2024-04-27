Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club stopped after racial abuse aimed at Nico Williams

By Ben Hayward
published

Atletico Madrid's LaLiga clash at home to Athletic Club on Saturday was stopped after "monkey noises" were aimed at Nico Williams

Nico Williams points to his skin colour after scoring for Athletic Club against Atletico Madrid in April 2024, having earlier been targeted by racial abuse from some of the home fans.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid's LaLiga clash against Athletic Club at the Metropolitano on Saturday was stopped after racist abuse was aimed at Nico Williams.

With Atletico 1-0 up and Williams preparing to take a corner in the 36th minute, the forward heard racist chanting from a section of the home fans.

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.