Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Club stopped after racial abuse aimed at Nico Williams

Atletico Madrid's LaLiga clash against Athletic Club at the Metropolitano on Saturday was stopped after racist abuse was aimed at Nico Williams.

With Atletico 1-0 up and Williams preparing to take a corner in the 36th minute, the forward heard racist chanting from a section of the home fans.

Nico and brother Iñaki Williams informed the referee and pointed out the area from where the chants had originated.

Athletic Club's Nico Williams reacts after hearing racial abuse from Atletico Madrid fans in a LaLiga game at the Metropolitano in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In line with LaLiga's protocol on racial abuse, the referee then stopped the match and fans were told over the loudspeaker that the game had been paused due to the offensive chants.

Referee Juan Martinez Munuera then checked on the wellbeing of the Williams brothers, who gave their permission for the match to be restarted.

Nico went on to score for Athletic late in the first half and the Spanish international forward pointed to the colour of his skin as he celebrated.

After the game, which Atletico won 3-1 to move six points clear of Athletic in fourth place, Martinez Munuera filed details of the incident in his report.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And speaking to DAZN, Nico said: "I heard monkey noises. They were only a few, but there are stupid people everywhere. I hope things will change little by little."

Atletico posted a message on social media saying the club was "against any act of racism or hate," while LaLiga also released a statement insisting the competition was working hard "to eradicate this intolerable behaviour from our sport."

Read more

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior calls for racism crackdown in Spain: 'This is episode no. 19'

Romelu Lukaku sent off for celebration after being 'subjected to racist abuse' in Coppa Italia clash with Juventus

Kevin Prince-Boateng says his walk off the pitch against Pro Patria in 2013 because of racist chanting hasn’t changed anything