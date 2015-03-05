Bundesliga Preview: Hamburg v Dortmund

Dortmund have hauled themselves away from the wrong end of the Bundesliga with a run of four successive league wins, but Jurgen Klopp's team have found life difficult against Hamburg in recent seasons.

Indeed, Hamburg have won four of the last five clashes between the clubs - including a 1-0 victory at Signal Iduna Park in October - and Zinnbauer wants the hosts to take the game to Dortmund this weekend.

"We require our old tightness [in defence] and must accept and win our tackles," Zinnbauer told Hamburg's official website.

"[We need to continue] being brave going forward. That is the way to face Dortmund. Even if we expect a strong Borussia Dortmund side, there is always something we can do.

"We must give our all in order to take something from the game.

"On Saturday against Dortmund we want to show our passion on the pitch…while not forgetting to play as well."

Pierre-Michel Lasogga, who scored the winner at Dortmund earlier this season, is back in contention for Hamburg after overcoming injury. Ivica Olic and Valon Behrami are also back in the selection frame for Zinnbauer.

Hamburg are without defenders Slobodan Rajkovic (injured) and Matthias Ostrzolek (suspended) for this clash, though.

In stark contrast, Dortmund are on a winning run and will be buoyed by a 3-0 derby victory over Schalke last Saturday.

Success in the DFB-Pokal followed on Tuesday, with a 2-0 win at Dynamo Dresden booking their spot in the quarter-finals.

With the likes of Marco Reus, Ciro Immobile and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in form, Dortmund finally look like the side fans expected them to be this season.

Reus was forced off in the second half of Dortmund's win at Dresden with a leg injury - sparking fears among the club's supporters.

The Germany international was plagued by ankle problems in 2014 but Klopp said afterwards he had just suffered a dead leg and he could play a part at Hamburg.