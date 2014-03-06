Bundesliga Preview: Wolfsburg v Bayern

Pep Guardiola's men - now 48 matches unbeaten in the league - currently sit 20 points clear at the top of the German top flight having won 21 of their 23 matches this season, but Wolfsburg have the potential to provide tricky opposition.

Dieter Hecking has put his side in contention for a UEFA Champions League spot, sitting just six points adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

However, last weekend's shock 6-2 defeat at mid-table Hoffenheim halted Wolfsburg in their tracks after a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Thomas Muller netted a 63rd-minute winner when these sides met in Munich in September and Wolfsburg have not managed to beat the European champions since claiming a 5-1 win in April 2009.

Wolfsburg have only managed to find the net on three occasions in nine subsequent league meetings with Bayern, failing to score in the last five.

Bayern have routinely steamrollered their opponents in recent weeks and have won four of their last five league matches by at least a four-goal margin, beating Schalke 5-1 last Saturday.

The leaders are averaging almost three goals a match in the Bundesliga in 2013-14, while conceding just 10 times in 23 games in return, but Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost insisted his side would not just be another Bayern statistic.

"For me, a home game against Bayern is the game of the year," he told the club's official website. "We need to show just what we are capable of.

"We are not just going into that game to sit back and watch how good the opponents are.

"Why must we lose against Bayern Munich? We are Wolfsburg, we are playing at home.

"Bayern are strong, but we have our own qualities too and we have proven that often enough."

Bayern will be without the services of Muller (hamstring), who settled this fixture last time around, while Jan Polak could be in line for a return after three months on the sidelines with an ankle problem.

Christian Trasch serves the first of a two-game suspension for Wolfsburg after being sent off against Hoffenheim.