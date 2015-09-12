Bundesliga Review: Dortmund and Bayern maintain perfect starts

Borussia Dortmund maintained their 100 per cent record this season as they came from behind to beat Hannover 4-2 at the HDI-Arena on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's men have won all 10 of their competitive fixtures so far in 2015/16 – with four of them coming in the Bundesliga – which they sit top of on all goal difference.

Hannover took the lead against the run of play early into the first half through Artur Sobiech, but Dortmund restored parity through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty before Henrikh Mkhitaryan's stunning effort gave them the advantage.

A dreadful error from Dortmund captain Mats Hummels allowed Sobiech to level after the interval, but Felipe's own goal and another Aubameyang penalty handed the points to the visitors.

Champions Bayern Munich also came from a goal down to beat Augsburg 2-1 in the Bavarian derby, with Thomas Muller converting a late penalty to make it four league wins from four for Pep Guardiola's side.

Alexander Esswein's strike had put Augsburg ahead at the Allianz Arena, but Robert Lewandowski levelled with 13 minutes to go.

And Bayern were able to take the spoils when Markus Feulner was adjudged to have brought down Douglas Costa – Muller stepping up to drill home the resulting spot-kick in the final minute.

Stuttgart have now made their worst start to a Bundesliga campaign after they lost 2-1 at Hertha Berlin.

Toni Sunjic's goal midway through the first half had cancelled out Hertha's opener from Genki Haraguchi, but Fabian Lustenberger's first for the club was enough to condemn Stuttgart to their fourth-straight defeat.

Bayer Leverkusen suffered their first defeat in 20 games against a newly-promoted side as they were dispatched 1-0 at home by Darmstadt, while Wolfsburg drew 0-0 away at Ingolstadt.