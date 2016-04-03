Bundesliga Review: Gladbach destroy Hertha

Thorgan Hazard inspired Borussia Monchengladbach to a 5-0 win over third-placed Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday to boost his side's Champions League hopes.

The Belgian winger scored twice to help Gladbach to fourth place in the table, three points behind Hertha.

Hazard opened the scoring in the 14th minute at Borussia-Park after being set up by Mahmoud Dahoud, before Andre Hahn doubled his side's lead at the hour mark.

Patrick Herrmann, Hazard again and Ibrahima Traore worsened the Berlin side's woes in the remainder of the game as Pal Dardai's men failed to impress.

Elsewhere, Kevin Volland netted a late equaliser to help Hoffenheim salvage a 1-1 draw against Cologne.

Simon Zoller gifted Cologne the lead with 20 minutes left on the clock, but Volland netted well into stoppage time to restore parity as Hoffenheim moved out of the relegation zone.