Bundesliga Wrap: Piazon strike stuns Hamburg

Josef Zinnbauer's Hamburg side, who are bottom, finally ended their wait for a Bundesliga goal this season, setting a new record of 508 minutes before breaking their barren run when Lewis Holtby squeezed a clever pass into the danger area and Nicolai Muller found the net to cancel out Haris Seferovic's opener.

Seferovic, a close-season arrival from Real Sociedad, produced a fine looping header from a deep lofted pass to beat Jaroslav Drobny.

Frankfurt, though, claimed all three points right at the death as Lucas Piazon sent an unstoppable free-kick into the top-right corner, his first competitive goal since arriving on loan from Chelsea.

Sunday's early match saw Augsburg clinch a third win from four games as a first-half penalty was enough to beat visitors Hertha Berlin 1-0.

Former Augsburg coach Jos Luhukay took his Hertha side to the SGL Arena hoping to build upon Wednesday's 1-0 win over Wolfsburg.

But the capital club produced a tepid display in what was an ill-tempered encounter, with Hertha's best chance coming from a Ronny free-kick in the first period.

The breakthrough came in the 27th minute as Raul Bobadilla went tumbling to the floor under minimal contact from goalkeeper Thomas Kraft and club captain Paul Verhaegh slotted away the resulting penalty.

Augsburg were dealt a second-half blow when Verhaegh was forced off with suspected concussion, but held on to secure victory.