Burke snubs Premier League interest to join RB Leipzig

After being linked with several big-name Premier League clubs, highly-rated teenager Oliver Burke has signed with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

Burke was the subject of plenty of interest around the Premier League, but Leipzig managed to fend off the competition to land the 19-year-old.

While the official transfer fee between Nottingham Forest and Leipzig is undisclosed, it is reported to be close to the £13million mark.

Burke joins the newly-promoted club on a five-year deal that will keep him at the Red Bull Arena until 2021.

"When I found out that Forest had agreed a deal to sell me it was a surprise, but I understand that the transfer fee received should help stabilise the club and allow Forest to sign at least two or three quality players who can help push the team for promotion," Burke said via a statement released on his Twitter account.

"As for my new club, RB Leipzig, all I can say is they wanted me and expressed a real hunger for me to join them and hopefully enhance their team.

"RB Leipzig has a desire to be one of the top clubs in Europe and I am excited to be a part of that and start the next chapter in my footballing career."

Burke becomes Leipzig's sixth signing as they prepare for life in the Bundesliga for the first time, having only been founded in 2009.

Two-time Scotland international Burke, who made his Forest debut aged 17, is an offensive-minded winger, used predominantly on the right.

Leipzig managed to seal a 2-2 draw in their Bundesliga debut, coming from behind twice to snatch a point away to Hoffenheim.