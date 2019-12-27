Burnley boss Dyche wonders where Pogba fits in to Manchester United’s midfield

Burnley manager Sean Dyche wonders whether Paul Pogba fits into a Manchester United side which has started to gain some consistency.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side arrive at Turf Moor with five wins and only one defeat in their last seven matches in all competitions.

A fit-again Pogba, who had been out since the end of September, has come off the bench in the last two matches but Dyche wonders whether his opposite number at Old Trafford – in Pogba’s absence – has found a midfield line-up which suits them.

“We haven’t seen him so much this season and with Ole being there you might look at it slightly differently,” said Dyche.

“He is a top player, obviously, but they have a lot of top players. From the outside (looking) in maybe they are looking at the consistency, not only just week in, week out, but also within a game.”

Dyche, whose side failed to make it three successive league wins since April after defeat at Everton on Boxing Day, hopes it is the inconsistent United which arrive on Saturday.

“They have spells when they have been quiet and other times when they have been electric,” he added.

“Hopefully they will have a quiet spell against us and we play very well.

“You need to play well against the top sides and sometimes you need them to have an off game but there is no guarantee of that.

“What we do is prepare properly to allow us to go and play and see where it takes us.”

Forward Ashley Barnes looks set to return to the starting line-up having been rested at Goodison Park as Dyche continues to manage the player’s groin problem.

“He has got a chance. That is a part of the plan: which game do you choose?” said the Clarets boss.

“Two in three days does affect people like Barnsey, obviously, from a recovery point of view and we have to monitor that and be careful and make the decisions on what game is right and what is not the one.

“Everton was one we considered to be not the one to give him a chance to be ready for Saturday.”