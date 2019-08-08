Burnley closing in on Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater for season-long loan

Drinkwater has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all summer, and his exclusion from Chelsea's pre-season squads only intensified the exit rumours.

Now the BBC report that Drinkwater could be on his way to Burnley on loan – as confirmed by Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

Manager Sean Dyche says Danny Drinkwater arrival a ‘maybe’. Agreement has to be reached with all parties.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) August 8, 2019

The former Leicester City midfielder joined Chelsea for £35 million in 2017, but has since struggled to make a significant impact.

He did not feature in the Premier League at all last season and has not been capped by England since 2016.

Burnley are believed to be offering Drinkwater regular first-team football in order to revive the 29-year-old's career.

READ MORE...

Quiz! How many of the 40 biggest Premier League summer transfer deadline day deals can you name?

Ranked! The 10 worst Premier League deadline day deals EVER