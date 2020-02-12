Burnley defender Ben Gibson training at Middlesbrough

Burnley defender Ben Gibson is training at the home of former club Middlesbrough following a difficult 18 months at Turf Moor.

Sources have confirmed that the 27-year-old is training at Boro’s Rockliffe Park headquarters having made just a single first-team appearance for the Clarets to date this season.

However, the PA news agency understands there is no arrangement in place which would see him return to the club at which he emerged from the Academy to establish himself in the first team.

Burnley equalled their club record fee of £15million when they snapped up Gibson, the nephew of Boro chairman Steve, from the Teesside club in August 2018.

However, he has played only six times – including twice in the Europa League – and made just one Premier League appearance since, and last turned out for the club in a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat by League One Sunderland in September.

Gibson was linked with a January move away from Turf Moor with Boro, Celtic and Watford among his reported suitors, although manager Sean Dyche later insisted he had not been close to leaving.