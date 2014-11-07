Burnley welcome back Reid for Hull clash

Reid has not featured since coming off at half-time in the 4-0 hammering at his former club West Brom at the end of September, but manager Sean Dyche revealed that the midfielder is in contention to face Steve Bruce's side.

"Steven Reid had a week’s training with us, so he comes back certainly into the squad," said Dyche.

Dyche also said Matt Taylor is on the road to recovery after undergoing an Achilles injury, while striker Sam Vokes (cruciate knee ligaments) is also making encouraging progress.

"Matty Taylor’s back in the building, not training yet, he’s had a minor operation, but he's back in on his journey back to fitness with getting rehab work," said the Burnley boss.

"Sam Vokes has had another good week, he’s not ready yet, but he's another good week, on the grass even more, joining in with bits of sessions with the first team and bits of sessions with the development team."

The Lancashire club are still waiting for their first victory in the Premier League since they were promoted back to the top flight and prop up the table with only four points from 10 games.

Dyche knows it is a "tough ask" to compete at the highest level, but the former Watford boss is relishing the challenge.

"Sometimes you have to be at the bottom of the valley to appreciate the view from the top of the mountain," he said.

"By no means are we at the bottom of the valley because it’s a terrific journey for us. The players here are motivated to win games and so am I.

"The fans know that too. We had 26 wins last season in our promotion campaign, so they know the demand is there.

"They also know we have gone up to a very high level in arguably the best league in the world.

"Our resources are a challenge in doing that, because they are developing, learning, progressing and trying to win all at once.

"That's a tough ask, but a challenge that we want."