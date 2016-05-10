Burnley's Barton finally gets Championship medal

Joey Barton has finally received a medal following Burnley's Championship title success.

Outspoken midfielder Barton was voted Burnley's Players' Player of the Year after a series of solid performances that helped Sean Dyche's men, relegated at the end of 2014-15, return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, the former Newcastle United man failed to receive a medal during a trophy celebration at Burnley Town Hall on Monday after an administrative error meant he and defender James Tarkowski were initially left empty handed.

Burnley later apologised on Twitter, and Barton refused to lift the league title at the parade, choosing instead to hold up an inflatable version he had procured from the crowd.

The oversight has seemingly now been rectified, though, Barton posting a photograph on Instagram of him posing with the trophy and medal alongside his family.