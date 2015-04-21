Burnley's Dyche plans for Barnes absence

The forward will serve a one-match ban after receiving two yellow cards in Saturday's defeat against Everton, presenting an opportunity for someone to stake a claim in the first team when Burnley face resurgent Leicester City this weekend.

Ross Wallace, Michael Kightly or Matt Taylor are all possible replacements for Barnes, with Dyche hoping whoever comes in has a positive impact after Burnley slumped to the foot of the table.

"It gives someone else another opportunity to lay a marker down and affect a game of football for us," he told the Lancashire Telegraph. "That will be a positive for whoever we decide to play.

"You saw the way the players played on Saturday, there's never been a lack of belief, there's never been a lack of organisation or physical energy. They'll be ready to go."

The loss at Goodison Park left Burnley with just one victory from their last 12 Premier League games and Saturday's visit of Leicester, who have won three on the bounce, is their penultimate home game of the campaign.