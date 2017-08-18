Burton Albion 2 Birmingham City 1: Sordell and Dyer spark second-half comeback
Two second-half goals have helped Burton Albion get off the mark with a comeback win over Birmingham.
Burton Albion ended their run of three straight Championship defeats by coming from behind to beat Birmingham City 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium on Friday.
Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer struck in the space of a frenetic 15-minute period to overturn Jacques Maghoma's first-half opener and lift Burton off the foot of the table.
Birmingham had taken four points from their opening three matches and looked on track for a second victory when Maghoma fired in his second of the season on the half-hour mark.
However, Sordell cancelled that out with a 50th-minute effort before Dyer profited from Lucas Akins' clever backheel to complete a morale-boosting comeback.
Full-time: 2-1 .Lloyd Dyer's winner gives the home side all three points! August 18, 2017
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.