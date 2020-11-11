Burton confirm Covid-19 cases in first-team squad
By PA Staff
Burton are waiting to discover if this weekend’s clash with Hull will go ahead after a number of their first-team squad and staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The club released a statement confirming “several” members returned positive tests but added that none of the players were involved in Tuesday night’s Papa John’s Trophy clash against Fulham Under-21s.
The statement added: “The health and safety of everyone at the club remains our paramount concern and those players and staff affected are now self-isolating away from the club.
“No-one testing positive was involved in last night’s game.
“The EFL has been notified and we await a decision on whether this weekend’s fixture away at Hull will go ahead.”
