Bury owner Steve Dale urged to accept offer for financially stricken club

Bury staff have urged owner Steve Dale to accept an offer for the club – as the EFL threatened the Shakers with another postponement.

The Sky Bet League One side have confirmed they have received a bid and want Dale to sell up.

It comes after the EFL warned if Dale does not provide evidence the club can meet commitments to creditors by 9am on Tuesday then Saturday’s game against Gillingham will be postponed.

A Bury statement on Monday read: “We can confirm that today we have received an offer for the sale of Bury Football Club, one that we all at the club believe is a very good offer.

“This offer has been conveyed to Steve Dale and we are still waiting to hear from him.

“This offer is the only lifeline for the future of the club and we implore Steve Dale to accept it, as it has the full backing of all of the senior staff at Bury FC.”

The club, who have been deduced 12 points for entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), had been issued with a notice of withdrawal of membership by the EFL and their first three games of the campaign have already been postponed.

The Shakers have until August 23 to meet all outstanding requirements of the League’s insolvency policy or their membership of the EFL will be withdrawn.

EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said: “We remain disappointed that we are still not in a position to reach a successful conclusion with Mr Dale but will continue to work diligently in an effort to receive the information we require.

“The real threat of Bury’s EFL membership being withdrawn still exists, a situation nobody – including this board – wants to see, and I sincerely hope we can find a way through these challenging circumstances for the benefit of all those who have an association with the club.”