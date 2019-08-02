Bury’s second game of the season against Accrington is suspended

Crisis club Bury have had their second fixture of the new season suspended.

Bury’s opening League One match against MK Dons this weekend was called off after the club failed to satisfy the English Football League that they have the necessary finances in place.

The Shakers had a deadline of noon on Friday to provide suitable proof that the Accrington match could go ahead, but were unable to do so.

The EFL said in a statement on Friday night: “The EFL board has today received an update of the position in respect of ongoing matters at Bury FC.

“Following a lengthy discussion the board agreed that progress had been made with regard to the outstanding evidence requested by the League.

“However, the information provided is still not enough to demonstrate that the club has the ability to immediately settle all football debts, meet the obligations to unsecured creditors and ensure the club has the appropriate financial resources for the 2019/20 season.

“As a result the board has regrettably determined that Bury’s League One fixture away at Accrington Stanley, scheduled to take place on Saturday August 10 2019, will be suspended under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2.

📝 #asfc’s game with @buryfcofficial on Saturday 10th August has today been suspended by the @EFL under the provision of EFL Regulation 28.2.— Accrington Stanley FC (@ASFCofficial) August 2, 2019

“In accordance with EFL regulations Accrington Stanley were consulted on the matter prior to the decision being finalised.

“The EFL acknowledges this remains a difficult and challenging period for the club, their players and supporters, and will continue to work with the ownership at Bury FC as it looks to resolve all outstanding matters.”

Bury have already been issued with a 12-point penalty after entering a company voluntary agreement earlier this month.

Chairman Steve Dale accused the EFL of committing an “injustice” after the Dons game was postponed on Monday.