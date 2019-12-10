Businessman Joe Sealey agrees deal in principle to buy Macclesfield

Macclesfield are on the brink of being taken over after a deal was agreed in principle with local businessman Joe Sealey, the son of former Manchester United goalkeeper Les.

Sealey has pledged to send the funds for the deal to current owner Amar AlKadhi, with the aim of completing the buyout ahead of the latest HMRC hearing next Wednesday with regard to a winding-up order.

It is hoped the deal will allow Town to fulfil their Sky Bet League Two fixture at Walsall on Saturday after the players refused to play the game against Crewe at the weekend over unpaid wages.

“On Friday, in principle, we agreed a deal, and in the last hour my funds have hit my solicitor’s account, which is now being sent over to the current owners,” Sealey told Sky Sports News.

“I’m hoping we can then get the due diligence done on the accounts, and that’s where we are up to today.”

With regard to a likely time-frame, Sealey added: “As quickly as possible, from our point of view, because we’ve got a game at the weekend against Walsall, and we can’t afford not to play games, but obviously it’s got to be done properly.

“I’m hoping it can be done in the space of a week, that it’s not too complicated.”

Sealey claims the money owed to HMRC, as well as to former manager Sol Campbell – which he says is a combined total of “about £400,000” – is not a hindrance to the completion of a deal.

“I don’t think it has an influence,” the 36-year-old added. “We knew about that before we got involved. It’s something that needs to be dealt with immediately so the club can put it to bed and move on.”

Despite initial difficulties in getting AlKadhi around the negotiating table, and with another potential buyer in the background, Sealey is confident the deal can be completed.

“We’re both on the same page re price, and he is of the opinion he now needs to leave the club so the players can play at the weekend. There’s no going back from that now,” Sealey said.

“We have to put in around a million (pounds) to get it to where we want to get it to, and then we will see after a few months how it runs, and what we need to put in after that point.

“It (the money) is fine because the debts are not as high as what I think they are. When you’re talking about HMRC and Sol Campbell, you’re about £400,00, and I don’t think that’s a great deal of money.

“I’m confident (the deal can be done) from my side, I just hope all the parties can agree.

“The other buyer might be offering more than me, and they might be better suited. I don’t personally think they will be.

“But you never know. It’s not my decision. All I can do is what we are currently doing, show our money, and get my team in to look at it.”