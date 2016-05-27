Busquets agrees new five-year Barcelona contract

Sergio Busquets has agreed a new five-year deal with Barcelona.

Barca announced on Friday that Spain midfielder Busquets is set to put pen to paper on fresh terms that will keep him at Camp Nou until June 2021, with the option of a further two-year extension depending on appearances.

The Spanish champions say the 27-year-old, whose buyout clause is set at €200million, will sign the new contract over the coming days.

Busquets, a graduate of Barca's famous La Masia youth academy, has enjoyed a trophy-laden eight-year spell in the club's first team, winning six La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and four Copa del Rey medals.

The World Cup winner is currently away on international duty, with Spain looking to win a third consecutive European Championship crown in France.