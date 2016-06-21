Busquets confident Neymar will continue at Barcelona

Sergio Busquets is confident Barcelona team-mate Neymar will continue with the Catalan giants, despite persistent rumours linking him with a big-money exit from Camp Nou.

Neymar, who joined Barca from Brazilian outfit Santos in 2013, has reportedly attracted serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, as well as Clasico rivals Real Madrid.

The Brazil captain's agent Wagner Ribeiro claimed three clubs are willing to activate his reported €190million release clause, with two years left to run on his five-year deal with Barca.

But Busquets is giving no credence to the reports and is optimistic Neymar, who scored 31 goals in all competitions last season, will remain with the Liga champions.

"I'm not worried, in the world of football what is meant to happen, happens," the Spain international told Onda Cero.

"He has already said he is fine, he is comfortable and I believe he will stay despite the rumours."

Busquets also spoke about Dani Alves and Marc Bartra, who departed the Spanish champions following the 2015-16 season.

"They have decided to leave and as a team-mate it's bad news but you have to respect their decisions," he added.

"We hope the technical secretary's call [on replacements] is the best one and we can continue to fight for titles.

"We have great players at Barca and we will continue to keep fighting at the top for everything."