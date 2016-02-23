Busquets hopeful of new Barcelona contract

Sergio Busquets is hopeful Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu will "stick to his word" over extending his contract at the club.

Spain international Busquets, who came through Barcelona's famed youth academy, has a deal that lasts until the end of the 2018-19 season.

However, speculation has surrounded his future at Camp Nou, with reports suggesting the 27-year-old could link up with Manchester City-bound manager Pep Guardiola in the Premier League next term.

But Busquets insisted he is happy at Barca and wants to extend his contract even further.

"It's a situation that depends on the president," he said.

"I hope he sticks to his word, but I am confident that everything will find a solution.

"I know where I want to be. I feel valued at Barcelona and we are in a great moment."

Busquets revealed he picked up a slight knock in Barca's 2-0 win at Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi was the hero for Barca, scoring two second-half goals to give the title holders a comfortable advantage heading into the return leg.

"We have respect for Arsenal and the return leg," Busquets added.

"We know it is a good result for us, but we know [Arsenal] can score at any moment."