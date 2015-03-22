Busquets left on bench for Clasico showdown

The Spain international suffered ligament damage in Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Villarreal on March 4 and has not played since.

Luis Enrique revealed that the 26-year-old was fit enough to be involved again after he missed Wednesday's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, though the coach has chosen Javier Mascherano, Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta as his midfield trio.

Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo comes back into the team after also missing the defeat of City, with the team otherwise unchanged from that midweek triumph.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti has also gone for a change between the posts, as Iker Casillas comes back into the starting XI in place of Keylor Navas after being rested during the 2-0 win over Levante last week.

The only other change to the Real line-up sees Toni Kroos come in for Lucas Silva.

Barcelona starting XI: Claudio Bravo; Dani Alves, Gerard Pique, Jeremy Mathieu, Jordi Alba; Javier Mascherano, Ivan Rakitic, Andres Iniesta; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar.

Barca substitutes: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Adriano, Pedro, Sergio Busquets, Marc Bartra, Xavi, Rafinha.

Real starting XI: Iker Casillas; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Marcelo; Luka Modric, Isco, Toni Kroos; Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale.

Real substitutes: Keylor Navas, Raphael Varane, Alvaro Arbeloa, Lucas Silva, Asier Illarramendi, Jese, Javier Hernandez.