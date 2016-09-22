Busquets pens new Barcelona deal

Sergio Busquets has signed his new contract at Barcelona and is now tied to the Spanish champions until at least 2021.

The 28-year-old agreed terms on the deal in May but put pen to paper on Thursday to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Busquets is now under contract for the next five years with the terms also including an option to extend by another two depending on the number of games he plays.

The Spain international has made 390 first-team appearances after coming through the ranks and making his debut under Pep Guardiola in the 2008-09 season.

Always in a Barça shirt. And for many years more, Sergio! September 22, 2016

He has amassed an astonishing collection of winners' medals, helping Barca to three Champions Leagues, six LaLiga titles, four Copas del Rey, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups and five Spanish Supercopas.

Busquets also won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain.