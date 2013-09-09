Busquets returns to Barca training
Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is on the verge of returning from injury after taking part in training on Monday.
Busquets picked up a thigh problem in his side's thrilling 3-2 win over Valencia on September 1, and withdrew from the Spain squad as a result.
But after sitting out his country's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Finland on Friday, Busquets has now trained with his club.
Barcelona's official website said the 25-year-old "took part in some of the session" and there were no hiccups for him.
Defender Dani Alves sat through a physio session as club doctors continue to work on his troublesome ankle.
Alves missed Brazil's friendly against Australia due to the issue, which Barcelona staff believe could be tendonitis.
