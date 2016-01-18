Busquets wants Barcelona to bring back Nolito

Sergio Busquets has given his backing to Barcelona in their reported pursuit of Celta Vigo star Nolito.

Nolito, 29, is believed to be a target of Barca, who are led by the striker's former Celta coach Luis Enrique.

The player himself claimed last month that he was not aware of any impending offer.

Busquets, however, has said the former Barca B player would be an ideal addition to the squad should a transfer become a possibility.

"Nolito would help ... on the wing, as he is doing at Celta. What's more, he's a player who knows our home and the system. He's a very good player," Busquets told the media at a sponsor event.

Looking ahead to Barca's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, Busquets is hoping Lionel Messi will be passed fit to face Ernesto Valderde's side.

The Argentina was substituted as a precaution after complaining of a hamstring problem in the 6-0 Liga win over the same opponents on Sunday.

Busquets is also frustrated that Luis Suarez is set to sit out the match due to a suspension picked up against Espanyol in the previous round.

"It's unfair but it's the word of the referee and there's nothing else we can do," he said.

"We hope Messi can be there because they're two very important games."

Finally, the 27-year-old holding player claimed he is confident of agreeing a new deal to remain at Camp Nou, adding: "There a promise about my renewal. I'm not in any rush, I'm fine here."