Butland expects imminent loan move from Stoke

The 20-year-old is considered a promising talent and has been capped 13 times for England Under-21s, but he is yet to make a competitive appearance for Stoke as he finds himself third choice behind Asmir Begovic and Thomas Sorensen.

Butland was immediately loaned back to Birmingham City after signing for Stoke in January and is confident he will be heading out of the Britannia Stadium on another temporary move as he tries to force his way into Roy Hodgson's senior England side.

The Bristol-born youngster is determined to stake a claim for a place in the England squad should Hodgson's men qualify for next year's World Cup in Brazil.

"It (a loan move) will be sorted out in the next few weeks so there is no worry there," Butland told The Sunday Mirror.

"Without a doubt, to go to Rio (de Janeiro) is my target.

"I know the only chance of me getting there is to be playing week in, week out and putting in extremely good performances.

"I want to make sure I do that to give myself the best opportunity of going."

On his Stoke career, he added: "It is difficult being a keeper because only one of you can play and I have no shame in not playing because of Asmir.

"He is an incredible keeper, but I have improved since I joined Stoke and that is important to me."