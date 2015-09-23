Caballero: Goal will boost De Bruyne

Willy Caballero is expecting Kevin De Bruyne to be even more confident after scoring for the second consecutive match against Sunderland in the League Cup.

The Belgium playmaker was signed in a big-money deal from Wolfsburg during the transfer window and followed up his goal in the weekend's Premier League defeat to West Ham with another strike in his side's 4-1 victory at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling also found the net, with a Vito Mannone own goal further contributing to the home side's collapse.

Goalkeeper Caballero, 33, was handed a rare appearance for the cup tie and is hopeful De Bruyne and the club's other attackers will kick on after their strong showing against struggling Sunderland.

"It is good for us," he told City TV. "He [De Bruyne] is a new signing and it is good for him.

"It is also good for Kun, for Raheem, everyone. When they score, it is important because they will grow in confidence which is fantastic for us.

"We need to try to do the same in the league now, but we need to enjoy this game because when we lost the last two games, we were really unhappy with some mistakes and with other things.

"Now we have one or two days to enjoy this victory and then we will be thinking of the next game in the league. It is important for every player to get this result."

League leaders City are back in action with a tough trip to face Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Saturday.