Cabaye drops PSG exit hint

Yohan Cabaye has dropped a strong hint that he will leave Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the close-season.

France international Cabaye moved to Parc des Princes from Newcastle United in January 2014, and has won two league titles, two Coupe de la Ligue medals and the Coupe de France during his time in Paris.

But the midfielder has largely been a bit-part player under head coach Laurent Blanc, starting 22 Ligue 1 matches during his time at PSG.

Cabaye has been linked with a reunion at Crystal Palace with Alan Pardew, who managed him at Newcastle, and he admits he is considering his future.

"There is a situation now where I have not had the playing time that I hoped for," he said.

"My representatives are working to find the best solution. In the future, what's important is to play every weekend."

Asked about a potential return to the Premier League, Cabaye added: "[It is a] league I like, the country too.

"There may be the opportunity, as there may be others. The important thing is that I will think carefully and make the best decision."