Cabaye unfazed about Man United interest

The Frenchman enjoyed a highly successful debut season in England having arrived from Lille last summer for a reported £4.3 million.

The 26-year-old, who is gearing up for Euro 2012 with France, acknowledged the speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford, but also insisted that he is happy at Newcastle.

"There are rumours. I am following it a little. But I have four years remaining on my contract with Newcastle," said Cabaye. "Today I don't want to know anything. That is what agents are for.

"At Newcastle we will play in the Europa League. The atmosphere is already huge at St James Park with us in the Premier League and it seems stronger now we're in Europe."

Cabaye also revealed that he had the opportunity to stay with Lille last summer, but is adamant that he made the right choice in moving to Tyneside

"When I came to England, I had to start again from scratch. There, they hardly knew me. Some players did not even know I was a French champion [with Lille].

"So I questioned myself, getting to the heart of the matter as quickly as possible.

"At Newcastle, I had to go and get it. The fight has been permanent. Security would have been remaining at Lille but at that moment I didn't think about it. I went to Newcastle to have success."