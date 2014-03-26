Cabaye would welcome Hazard arrival at PSG

Hazard has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and turned in a number of superb displays, helping to keep Chelsea in the running for UEFA Champions League and Premier League glory.

He has also been talked up frequently by boss Jose Mourinho, who has expressed disbelief at the Belgian's lack of individual awards this term.

Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final ties with PSG next month, Cabaye has expressed his belief that Hazard would fit in well at the Parc des Princes.

"Hazard is a player that I would like at PSG," said Cabaye in a video chat posted by the club.

"He would do so well in Paris and in Ligue 1. He's one of the best players I've played against.

"He will be the player that we will need to pay attention to (in the Champions League). We will have to watch him. He can make the difference at any time, he can be dangerous with each acceleration but, then, the whole world knows that."

"We will not focus solely on him, although we will have to be vigilant."

Cabaye and Hazard were part of the Lille side that won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France in the 2010-11 season.