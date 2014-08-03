Cabella scores as Newcastle sink Schalke

Attacking midfielder Cabella, signed from Montpellier last month, made his debut in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Malaga and opened his account for the Premier League club after coming off the bench in the final game of the Schalke Cup a day later.

Striker Facundo Ferreyra came on as a second-half substitute a matter of hours after his season-long loan move from Shakhtar Donetsk was confirmed and played his part in Cabella's goal, as Alan Pardew's side coasted to victory against the hosts at Veltins-Arena.

Another new signing, Emmanuel Riviere, opened the scoring after a great run and cross from young midfielder Aaron in the first half.

Academy product Aaron then scored his first senior goal when his cross fortuitously looped into the far corner after he had shown another sharp turn of pace and Cabella capped an encouraging Newcastle performance when he added a third goal.

Teenage striker Donis Avdijaj pulled a goal back for Schalke, but the final whistle was blown straight after as the Bundesliga side suffered a second defeat in as many days after they were beaten by West Ham on penalties.

Newcastle keeper Tim Krul made his first appearance of pre-season, but the Netherlands international was rarely called into action before he was replaced by Rob Elliot at half-time.

Pardew's team made an encouraging start as they forced two early corners and they were in front 18 minutes in, thanks in no small part to the impressive Aaron.

The 18-year-old picked the ball up in his own half and raced forward, evading challenges before crossing for Riviere and the former Monaco man nodded home.

Aarons then got on the scoresheet himself nine minutes into the second half, bursting away down the left and standing up a cross which looped just inside the far post.

Ferreyra and Cabella replaced Riviere and Yoan Gouffran just before the hour, and the duo made an impact 18 minutes from time in Newcastle's third goal.

It was Ferreyra who won possession, then Cabella did the rest as he raced into the penalty area and kept his composure to apply a clinical finish.

Schalke's Avdijaj had the final say when he got on the end of a cross from the right and stooped to head home, but the damage had already been done.