CAF Champions League: Al Hilal 1 Mazembe 0

Paulo Campos' side came into the game in fine form, on the back of four wins and two draws from their past six matches.

And they managed to extend their unbeaten run in Khartoum thanks to Salah Al Jozili's goal six minutes into the second half.

The 28-year-old attacker fired home after being teed up by Bakri Al Madina to earn his side all three points in their opening group encounter.

Mazembe were unable to force an equaliser in the remainder of the game as their campaign got off to a faltering start.

The other two sides in Group A, V. Club and 2002 champions Zamalek, go head-to-head on Sunday.