CAF Champions League Review: ES Tunis edge ahead as TP Mazembe secure away draw

Sameh Derbali scored late on to give ES Tunis a precious 2-1 win over Etoile du Sahel in the first leg of the CAF Champions League quarter-finals.

The defender's tame attempt squirmed through Achraf Krir's hands 13 minutes from time to put his team in the driving seat ahead of next week's return leg.

But Etoile still have hope of turning the tie around thanks to the valuable away goal Ammar Jemal netted just prior to the half-hour.

The former Ajaccio man turned home a free-kick to cancel out Chamseddine Dhaouadi's second-minute header, although parity only lasted until Derbali's match-winning intervention.

HIGHLIGHTS .. Esperance de Tunis 2-1 Etoile du Sahel1st leg - 1/4 finals September 15, 2018

Saturday's other match saw TP Mazembe earn a 0-0 draw away at Primeiro de Agosto.

Both sides had opportunities to grab a decisive goal, but the visitors will perhaps be the more satisfied of the pair as they return home to DR Congo with the tie still in the balance.