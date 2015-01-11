Cagliari set to capture Cop from Zagreb

Croatia international Cop has scored 15 goals in all competitons this season after finding the back of the net 33 times in the 2013-14 campaign.

The 24-year-old's outstanding form caught the attention of Cagliari, and Dinamo revealed on Sunday that Cop is set to link up with Gianfranco Zola's side.

Cop told Dinamo's official website: "I have mixed feelings: I am happy and proud, but also a little sad.

"I spent a wonderful two years here. I developed as a player and as a man, and I want to thank all the coaches and team-mates for beautiful experiences.

"On the other hand, after two and a half years I wanted to try something new, and the Italian league and Cagliari are certainly a great challenge and I cannot wait to join the new club."

Cop has two caps for his country, the most recent coming in a 2-1 defeat against Argentina in November.