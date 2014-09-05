Cahill expected to be fit for Switzerland clash

Chelsea defender Cahill picked up an ankle injury on Wednesday as Roy Hodgson's men struggled to a 1-0 friendly win over Norway.

The 28-year-old was left out of Friday's session but should be available for selection as England aim to start their qualifying campaign on a high in Basle.

A tweet from the England team's official account read: "@GaryJCahill sits out of today's session as a precaution, but is expected to train tomorrow and be available for selection on Monday."

That news will come as a boost to the under-pressure Hodgson, who has already lost two of his squad to injuries.

West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster withdrew from the squad due to a thumb complaint, while Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback missed out on the chance to win his first England cap because of a calf problem.

Monday's trip to Switzerland pits Hodgson against one of his former sides, one England have not lost to since a 2-1 defeat in 1981.