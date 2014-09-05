Cahill expected to be fit for Switzerland clash
Gary Cahill is expected to be fit for England's Euro 2016 qualifier with Switzerland despite missing training on Friday.
Chelsea defender Cahill picked up an ankle injury on Wednesday as Roy Hodgson's men struggled to a 1-0 friendly win over Norway.
The 28-year-old was left out of Friday's session but should be available for selection as England aim to start their qualifying campaign on a high in Basle.
A tweet from the England team's official account read: "@GaryJCahill sits out of today's session as a precaution, but is expected to train tomorrow and be available for selection on Monday."
That news will come as a boost to the under-pressure Hodgson, who has already lost two of his squad to injuries.
West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster withdrew from the squad due to a thumb complaint, while Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback missed out on the chance to win his first England cap because of a calf problem.
Monday's trip to Switzerland pits Hodgson against one of his former sides, one England have not lost to since a 2-1 defeat in 1981.
