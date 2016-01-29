Cahill wants to stay at Chelsea - Hiddink

Guus Hiddink has insisted Gary Cahill does not want to leave Chelsea, despite the defender being frustrated at a lack of playing time.

The 30-year-old has found himself displaced by John Terry and Kurt Zouma since Hiddink took charge at Stamford Bridge and has not made a Premier League appearance since the 2-2 draw with Watford on December 26.

Liverpool have been linked with a bid for the former Bolton Wanderers defender but, according to Hiddink, Cahill still has plenty to offer Chelsea in the future.

"He is of big value and I will prove that in the upcoming time," the caretaker manager said on Friday.

"He was very open and clear that he loves to stay here. There was no single space left by him to say 'I'm not happy'.

"He is happy here but not playing creates frustration, which is normal. I like his attitude and that will always be rewarded.

"There is no hint from his side that he wants to leave the club.

"He is very happy and he is of value and as far as I'm concerned I will have him in the coming months and the club will have him in upcoming years.

"Of course players who aren't playing frequently, they must get frustrated. I spoke to him days ago about the situation, which I always like to do with key players.

"Recently he signed a new contract, which is a signal he loves the club and likes to be here. Sometimes players don't play frequently but everyone will get their minutes to play."

Hiddink also confirmed rising USA star Matt Miazga is poised to complete a move to Chelsea from New York Red Bulls.

"We're not rushing but he will be one of the squad members for the future," the Dutchman said.