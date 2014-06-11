Cahill warns Australia not to get distracted

Chile's build-up to the finals in Brazil has been dominated by speculation surrounding Arturo Vidal's race to be fit after the Juventus midfielder underwent knee surgery.

It remains unclear whether the influential Vidal will feature in Cuiaba, but Cahill, who is preparing for his third World Cup, has insisted that he and his team-mates have to focus on themselves.

"It could be a tactical advantage for them, maybe he'll turn up on the day and play," he said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We have to worry about ourselves.

"He's an exceptional player that brings a lot to their team, but at the same time whoever steps in can do just as good a job as Vidal for Chile.

"There's a lot of players we're focusing on other than Vidal and (Alexis) Sanchez. Two players don't make up a whole team.

"Sanchez plays for one of the best sides (Barcelona) in the world.

"He likes to come deep and get the ball but at the same time he gets on the end of goals.

"He's definitely someone I admire as a footballer and can win the game from the smallest situations."