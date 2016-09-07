Calderon relishing Guardiola versus Mourinho in Manchester

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon is looking forward to seeing Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho tangle in the Premier League and will not let Clasico loyalties obscure his admiration for the ex-Barcelona boss.

Guardiola's Manchester City will make the short trip to face Mourinho's Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, with both men having inspired 100 per cent starts from their new clubs so far this season.

Mourinho was appointed at Madrid in 2010 to go toe-to-toe with Guardiola's all-conquering Barca side and Calderon prefers the Catalan.

"They are very different personalities. Personally I prefer Guardiola's style, his attitude, he's humble and faces trouble without making a fuss," Calderon told Omnisport.

"Mourinho is more explosive and he likes blaming others when things don't go his way. That's something I don't like but it doesn't mean he's not a great manager. He's great at motivating people and he's won so many titles.

"It will be a great duel between those two. Perhaps Mourinho is favourite because United have more history compared with Man City.

"Tradition plays a big role here and it might go in Mourinho's favour. But at the end of the day you need to build a squad, both of them are doing good so we will see. It will be great and good fun to see."

Guardiola's appointment concluded a lengthy pursuit from City of one of the most sought-after coaches in the game.

But Calderon believes a lofty reputation offers no guarantees he will see out a three-year contract at the Etihad Stadium – pointing towards some of Mourinho's recent experiences.

"It's complicated. When a manager is hired to win it's really complicated to foresee his future," he said.

"Nobody can guarantee this. It happened [being sacked] to Mourinho at Real and Chelsea.

"Guardiola won the Bundesliga three times in a row but they expected more from him, they expected the Champions League title and he had some big upsets like versus Real Madrid [a 5-0 aggregate defeat in the 2014 semi-final.

"That was a massive failure. So it's not easy to predict this because owners run out of patience when titles don't come their way."