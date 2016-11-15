Callejon expects to see out Napoli contract

Spain international forward Jose Callejon is very happy at Napoli and expects to see out the remainder of his contract with the Serie A club.

Callejon is under contract until 2020, having arrived from LaLiga giants Real Madrid in 2013.

And the 29-year-old has no plans to leave any time soon.

"I'm very happy there and I always say that," Callejon told Granada Hoy.

"That goes for both me and my family, we're happy there, the fans and the club treat us wonderfully. We'll stay there.

"I've renewed and I expect to stay in Azzurro for four more years."

Callejon has scored seven goals in 12 Serie A appearances this season.