Callejon insists he's happy to stay at Napoli

Reports have linked Callejon to the Premier League and La Liga, with both Chelsea and Spanish champions Atletico Madrid monitoring the Spaniard's situation after his impressive debut season in Serie A.

The 27-year-old arrived from Real Madrid in a deal worth €10 million at the start of 2013-14 and went on to score 15 goals in 37 appearances as Napoli finished third last campaign.

And Callejon has no plans to leave Naples and coach Rafael Benitez after just one season in the Italian city.

"It's obvious that there are some small talk when a player manages to score so much and it showcases," Callejon is quoted as telling E 'Blue'.

"In Naples, I do not move from here. I am good in this team and in this city, so it is useless to continue with certain things [rumours]. They have no sense."

Callejon added: "Last summer I made ​​a strong choice. I was at a crossroads and I thought I'd take a path unknown but fascinating at the same time.

"A new country with a different football culture and habits other than Spain. I have repented? Absolutely not."