Callum Booth missing for St Johnstone

Callum Booth will again be absent for St Johnstone as they host Ross County on Saturday.

The former Hibernian, Partick Thistle and Dundee United defender has been out for the past month with an Achilles problem but will return to training next week.

Boss Callum Davidson has no other injury concerns ahead of taking on the Staggies.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell is hoping three players declare themselves fit for the trip.

Striker Billy Mckay came off with a calf a calf problem against Celtic last weekend.

Defender Connor Randall and midfielder Ross Draper were both carrying niggles after the game in Dingwall.