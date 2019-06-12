Bayern Munich won't give up on chasing England starlet who wants more from Chelsea deal - report

According to the Sun, Hudson-Odoi wants to be a first-team player when he returns to fitness.

Chelsea have reportedly offered the 18-year-old a big payrise and the number 10 shirt vacated by Eden Hazard upon his departure to Real Madrid.

However, Hudson-Odoi is believed to value promises of playing time over money and gestures.

The uncertainty over the mangerial position at Chelsea is also cited as a cause for doubt in the England international's mind.

And now Christian Pulisic's arrival at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund suggests that there is a limited number of spots up for grabs in the wide areas.

Although his injury was thought to have deterred interest from elsewhere, Bayern Munich "aren't giving up" on Hudson-Odoi.

Bayern offered him the chance to fill their no. 10 role on the pitch as part of their plans to tempt him back in January.

