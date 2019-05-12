European giants keen to sign Chelsea forward this summer – and it’s not Eden Hazard

Bayern Munich are ready to renew their interest in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, report Bild.

The Bundesliga giants attempted to sign the England international in January, but the Blues stood firm and rejected a £35m bid.

Hudson-Odoi attempted to force his employers' hands by submitting a transfer request, but Chelsea again refused to countenance a mid-season sale.

The 18-year-old has become more involved in the first team in recent weeks, with all four of his Premier League starts coming in April.

The youngster suffered an Achilles injury last month which ruled him out of action for the remainder of the campaign, but Bayern are still keen to bring him to Bavaria.

Hudson-Odoi is out of contract in summer 2020 and Chelsea therefore risk losing him for free unless they sell this summer.

However, FIFA's rejection of their appeal against a two-window transfer ban has complicated matters further, and the west Londoners may decide to keep Hudson-Odoi at all costs.

Chelsea conclude their Premier League campaign with a trip to Leicester on Sunday.

