Cameroon's profligacy frustrates Broos

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos was left ruing his team's finishing after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso marked an underwhelming start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Benjamin Moukandjo put Cameroon ahead 10 minutes before the break with a superb 20-yard free-kick in a Group A encounter that saw the Indomitable Lions spurn numerous chances.

Their profligacy was punished when Issoufou Dayo headed in with 15 minutes left to rescue a point for Paulo Duarte's men and Broos was frustrated by his side's inability to take their opportunities.

"The facts are there," said the Belgian. "We had three clear chances.

"If we had won we would be the leader [of the group] and the situation would be more comfortable than it is currently.

"When you see our game, we cannot say that the selections are bad. We dominated the opponent, we created chances.

"The only thing we need is someone who puts the ball into the net. And again if you do not make the most of such occasions, it is difficult to win matches."

The day's other Group A clash between Gabon and Guinea-Bissau also finished 1-1.