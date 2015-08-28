Can earns first Germany call-up

Emre Can has earned his first call-up to the Germany squad for their upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Scotland.

The Liverpool midfielder has been in impressive form, catching the eye of Germany coach Joachim Low.

Can is the only uncapped member of the squad, while Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos all return to the set-up after being rested for the June friendly against the USA.

Germany sit second in Group D, one point behind Poland, who they host on September 4 before travelling to Glasgow to face Gordon Strachan's men at Hampden Park three days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Barcelona), Ron-Robert Zieler (Hannover 96)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Jonas Hector (FC Koln), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Dortmund), Shkodran Mustafi (Valencia), Sebastien Rudy (Hoffenheim)

Midfielders: Karim Bellarabi (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Liverpool), Ilkay Gundogan (Borussia Dortmund), Christoph Kramer (Bayer Leverkusen), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Manchester United)

Forwards: Mario Gotze (Bayern Munich), Max Kruse (Wolfsburg), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Lukas Podolski (Galatasaray), Andre Schurrle (Wolfsburg), Kevin Volland (Hoffenheim)