Can eyeing immediate Liverpool success

Emre Can has his sights set on winning the Premier League title in his first season at Liverpool after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen.

Can officially completed his switch to Anfield on Thursday after a deal was agreed a month ago - becoming Liverpool's third signing of the transfer window following the signings of Southampton pair Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana.

And the 20-year-old German midfielder is already targeting an improvement on last season after Brendan Rodgers' men finished just two points behind champions Manchester City.

"I want to give it my best and help the team as much as much as I can," said Can, who revealed Liverpool's interest dated back four years.

"I believe this season the team finished second in the league, so I want to be a Premier League champion next season."

Despite narrowly missing out on the title, Liverpool qualified for the UEFA Champions League - a competition that has brought the club great success having lifted the trophy on five occasions.

Can, who has seven Champions League games under his belt, is confident the 2005 winners can make an impact in the tournament.

"I hope we will progress as far as we can and I am looking to compete against the best teams in Europe," he said.

"I believe we will play a good role in next year's competition.

"We came second in last year's Premier League season, the best league in the world. We don't have to hide from anybody.

"We simply need to believe in ourselves and I am very optimistic that we will go far in the Champions League."