Can full of praise for Reds skipper Gerrard

The German joined the Premier League side in July and has made a solid, if unspectacular, start to life at Anfield.

Can may eventually replace 34-year-old Gerrard in central midfield for Liverpool, who are battling in 11th in the table ahead of Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace.

But the 20-year-old said Gerrard still had plenty to offer Brendan Rodgers' side.

"Steven Gerrard doesn't play because his name is Steven Gerrard," Can said.

"He plays because of what he brings in terms of performances. If that wasn't the case, he wouldn't play. He is as good as he was and I have learned a lot from him.

"Steven is the greatest captain Liverpool have ever had and I feel comfortable on the pitch because I always know he is behind me.

"If I make a mistake, he is always there helping me out. He is like a big brother."

Can, who made the switch to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen, believes he is suited to playing in the Premier League.

He feels the physicality and pace of the league will help him.

"I have always liked English football and believed I would be suited to it," Can said.

"I think it is the best league in the world to watch, possibly the strongest league, too. The conversation I had with Brendan Rodgers helped sway me, I could see he thought highly of me, but to be honest as soon as Liverpool showed interest it was a no-brainer.

"What I like about English football is that it is very quick, very physical. You hardly have time to breathe. That suits my game, and I haven't been disappointed."