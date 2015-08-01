Can keen to learn from Milner

Emre Can is relishing the chance to play alongside James Milner in Liverpool's midfield and believes he can learn plenty from the former Manchester City man.

Milner joined on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, one of several new faces to arrive at Anfield in a busy transfer window.

Can is about to embark on his second season in the Premier League, and has spoken of his desire to play in a more familiar midfield role having been utilised in defence for much of last term.

And the Germany Under-21 international is keen to do so alongside Milner.

"James is a great player, and he has a lot of experience in the Premier League and at the highest level," Can told Liverpool's official website.

"I am sure there will be a lot I can learn from him."

The 21-year-old is also relishing seeing new striker Christian Benteke in action on Merseyside.

"Christian is another very strong player, he works very hard. We see in the training groups just how much effort he puts in," Can added.

"And the Liverpool fans have already seen last season what a robust player he is. He's also good in the air, and all round a very good purchase for us."