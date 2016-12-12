Can on track to return against Everton

Emre Can is in doubt for Liverpool's match against Middlesbrough, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Can was not in the squad for the Reds' 2-2 draw at home to West Ham on Sunday after picking up a problem in training, while Dejan Lovren came off at half-time due to cramp.

Both players took part in training on Monday, but versatile Germany international Can may not be ready for the midweek Premier League trip to Teesside, with a fixture against neighbours Everton to follow next week.

"Emre was a challenge with Divock [Origi] in training, knee on knee," Klopp told a media conference on Monday.

"Both trained on and both could do the rest of the training, but Emre had a little bit more pain so we looked a little bit more exact on it and how I said yesterday, I never heard about this ligament, but it's a little bit damaged.

"He's already on a good way and I'm not sure - he's in doubt for Wednesday, but I think Everton he will be back for sure. It would be cool if he could train [on Tuesday], we will see. It's painful, not really more."

Liverpool had to come from behind to earn a draw against West Ham, a result that left them six points back from league leaders Chelsea.