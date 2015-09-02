Canada v Belize: Hosts look to stay calm

Canada are trying to stay calm ahead of the first leg of their World Cup qualifier against Belize.

Benito Floro's men welcome Belize to the BMO Field in Toronto on Friday before the return leg in Belmopan four days later.

Canada reached the third round of qualifying thanks to a 6-0 thrashing of Dominica in their two-legged play-off.

Belize have been involved from the outset, overcoming the Cayman Islands on the away goals rule before beating the Dominican Republic 5-1.

Canada and Portland Timbers midfielder Will Johnson said he was trying his best to keep his team-mates calm days out from the qualifier.

"It's the calm before the storm a little bit," Johnson was quoted as saying by the federation's website.

"We have to keep our emotions tamed down and understand that Friday is a big game, [but] it is also two days away.

"So we need to keep doing what we are doing on the field and make sure we are doing the right things [in] preparation."

Of his 23-man squad, Floro has included nine players from MLS for the tie.

Orlando City's Cyle Larin is among them, the 20-year-old having scored three goals in 10 international appearances.

This outing is Canada's first since the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where they failed to score a goal and finished with two draws and a loss.

Floro's side are expected to overwhelm Belize, who are in action for the first time since their two wins in June.

Deon McCaulay is in Belize's squad and the Verdes FC striker has enjoyed a fine record at international level.

The 27-year-old has netted 20 times in 34 Belize appearances and will be needed again, if he gets his chances, in Toronto.